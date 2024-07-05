Full stack developer/Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients is looking for a full stack developer that is going to maintain and develop new features for front-end websites and backend systems.

Key Requirements

Minimum 9+ years working as a full stack developer.

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

5+ years’ experience with .NET MVC Framework and MSSQL preferred.

C#, .NET

MSSQL

Rest API – Maintain and develop new features for back-end APIs and business logic

Hyperscale cloud experience (Azure is a bonus)

JavaScript Angular framework experience (bonus)

Analyse and improve system performance with data from MSSQL, Azure Portal and all other third-party tools

Give feedback to the team on any downstream process issues affecting customer systems

Assist testing and support team with issues from customers

