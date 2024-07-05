Full stack developer/Software Engineer

One of our clients is looking for a full stack developer that is going to maintain and develop new features for front-end websites and backend systems.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 9+ years working as a full stack developer.
- Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 5+ years’ experience with .NET MVC Framework and MSSQL preferred.
- C#, .NET
- MSSQL
- Rest API – Maintain and develop new features for back-end APIs and business logic
- Hyperscale cloud experience (Azure is a bonus)
- JavaScript Angular framework experience (bonus)
- Analyse and improve system performance with data from MSSQL, Azure Portal and all other third-party tools
- Give feedback to the team on any downstream process issues affecting customer systems
- Assist testing and support team with issues from customers
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MsSQL
- Azure
- Javascript