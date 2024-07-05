Full stack developer/Software Engineer

Jul 5, 2024

One of our clients is looking for a full stack developer that is going to maintain and develop new features for front-end websites and backend systems.

Key Requirements

  • Minimum 9+ years working as a full stack developer.
  • Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • 5+ years’ experience with .NET MVC Framework and MSSQL preferred.
  • C#, .NET
  • MSSQL
  • Rest API – Maintain and develop new features for back-end APIs and business logic
  • Hyperscale cloud experience (Azure is a bonus)
  • JavaScript Angular framework experience (bonus)
  • Analyse and improve system performance with data from MSSQL, Azure Portal and all other third-party tools
  • Give feedback to the team on any downstream process issues affecting customer systems
  • Assist testing and support team with issues from customers

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MsSQL
  • Azure
  • Javascript

