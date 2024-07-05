Information Security Specialist at Kalagadi Manganese – Northern Cape Hotazel

Introduction

Kalagadi Manganese Mine is situated in the town of Hotazel 70km from Kuruman, Northern Province.

The closing date for applications will be Monday, 15 July 2024.

Description

ROLE DESCRIPTION: Information security specialists focus is to keep an organisation’s data and IT infrastructure secure, which requires a diverse set of skills and responsibilities. This IT Professional will:

TASK AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conduct threat and risk analysis and analyse the business impact of new and existing systems and technologies to eliminate risk, performance, and capacity issues. They implement vulnerability assessment and configure audits of operating systems, web servers, databases and detect patterns, insecure features, and malicious activities in the infrastructure.

Perform research, testing, evaluating and deployment of security technology and procedures.

Run diagnostics on any changes to data to verify any undetected breaches.

Develop customs systems for specialized security features and procedures for software systems network, data centres, and hardware.

Develop and implement information security standards, guidelines, and procedures.

Keep current with new intrusion method and develop protection plans. They have an in-depth understanding of vulnerabilities, management system, and common security applications.

Conduct counteractive protocols and reports incidents. They offer customized risk rating for vulnerabilities based on company policies and maintain IT security controls documentation.

Provide customized security assessment, implementing security policies, designing security training materials, organizing, training sessions, providing technical support, and communicating security policies and procedures.

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE:

Contribute to strategy formulation and execution; business requirement analysis, Incident Management and Response, Business Threat Identification and Communication; Information Risk Assessment and Management; Regulatory and Legal Frameworks; Change Management and Change Risk; GRC and Security Standards, Policies and Practices; Information Risks within Systems and IT Architecture. Information Risks within people and processes; Infrastructure Risks to business delivery; Enterprise and Security Architecture; Operational Security Practices and Management Information Security Awareness

Minimum Requirements

NQF 7 Bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity or Computer Science or any related fields.

Additional Certifications in IT will be advantageous.

Computer Programming.

Computer Hardware Engineering.

Network Administration.

Cloud Computing.

Information Technology Management.

Information Security and Assurance.

EXPERIENCE:

5 – 6 years or more practical experience in IT and Information Security Governance, of which must include at least 3 years in an active Information Risk management role.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

A valid code B/EB driver’s licence.

Medically fit for duty.

Desired Skills:

Information Risk management

Information Security Governance

Cybersecurity

Learn more/Apply for this position