Integration Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven Integration Developer is sought by a global provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions to create robust and scalable integration solutions using Azure technologies, including Function Apps, Logic Apps, and the iPaaS layer, to support business needs and drive innovation. The ideal candidate must have strong knowledge of Azure cloud services (compute, storage, networking, security), experience in cloud architecture, design, and management and be familiar with cloud resource optimization and cost management.

DUTIES:

Design and develop Integration Solutions: Create robust and scalable integration solutions using Azure technologies, including Function Apps, Logic Apps, and the iPaaS layer, to support business needs and drive innovation.

Utilize various Azure services to build and maintain integration systems that connect on-premises and cloud-based applications, ensuring seamless data flow and communication. Collaborate with Cross-Functional Teams: Work closely with Product Managers, Software Engineers, and other stakeholders to gather requirements, define integration architecture, and ensure alignment with business objectives.

Regularly monitor, maintain, and enhance integration platforms to ensure high availability, performance, and scalability. Implement updates and improvements as needed. Troubleshoot and resolve issues: Identify and resolve integration-related issues promptly, providing support and expertise to ensure minimal disruption to business operations.

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all integration processes, configurations, and code. Ensure that documentation is up-to-date and accessible to relevant stakeholders. Ensure Security and Compliance: Implement and enforce security best practices in all integration processes to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies.

Continuously learn and stay current with the latest trends and technologies in integration and cloud computing. Apply this knowledge to improve existing systems and drive innovation within the organization. Optimize Performance: Analyse and optimize the performance of integration solutions, identifying bottlenecks and implementing improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

REQUIREMENTS:

Design and Development –

Design and implement integration solutions using Azure Integration Services (Logic Apps, Service Bus, Event Grid) and Azure Function Apps.

Develop and maintain custom integration solutions in C# within the Azure environment.

Create and manage APIs, web services, and data mappings using Azure API Management and related services.

Design serverless solutions using Azure Function Apps for efficient and scalable integration processes.

System Integration –

Integrate new and existing systems to streamline business processes and ensure efficient data flow.

Ensure seamless communication and data exchange between different systems using Azure’s integration tools and services.

Testing and Debugging –

Conduct comprehensive testing of integration solutions to ensure reliability, performance, and security.

Troubleshoot and resolve integration issues using Azure Monitor, Application Insights, and other diagnostic tools.

Cloud Computing –

Strong knowledge of Azure cloud services (compute, storage, networking, security).

Experience in cloud architecture, design, and management.

Familiarity with cloud resource optimization and cost management.

Documentation –

Document integration processes, workflows, and technical specifications thoroughly.

Maintain up-to-date and accurate documentation for all integration projects to support maintenance and future development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities. Ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues.

Adaptability: Ability to quickly learn new technologies and adapt to changing business needs. Flexibility to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Collaboration: Work closely with Software Developers, System Administrators, and other IT staff to ensure successful project delivery. Participate in cross-functional teams and contribute to collaborative project efforts.

Innovation Mindset: Proactive in exploring new technologies and approaches to improve processes and solutions. Creative thinking to solve complex problems and implement innovative solutions. Continuous improvement mindset to enhance efficiency, performance, and user satisfaction.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

