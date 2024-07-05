IT Applications Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

An international and highly regarded organisation dedicated to “doing good” for society, they are renowned for their ethics, upliftment programs and while their tech environment is leading edge, this organisation is ideal for someone who wants to make a real difference to the greater good of society. While this organisation has deep funding and you will earn well, it is best suited to those who have a strong social conscience and humanitarian interests.

What you will be doing:

Establish efficient ITIL systems and processes to enhance the shared services model.

Design and implement clear policies, procedures, and governance frameworks for streamlined IT operations.

Implement and maintain user-friendly shared service applications such as Service Desk, HR, and Finance systems.

Foster positive relationships with third-party vendors and ensure smooth system integrations.

Lead the design and delivery of essential shared services applications.

Collaborate on procurement, innovation, and ongoing system improvement efforts.

Provide hands-on support for user administration, configuration, and system maintenance.

Generate insightful reports and manage software licences effectively.

Drive strategic IS projects and oversee the software development life cycle.

Uphold strong data governance, GITC audit compliance, cybersecurity practices, and optimise application performance for enhanced user experiences.

What you need:

A tertiary degree in Computer Science, IT, etc. along with an ITIL Certification.

Proven experience in application management, preferably in shared services.

Familiarity with Agile project management methodologies.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.

Customer-oriented with a focus on service excellence.

Experienced in managing organisational change related to IT systems.

Results-driven, accountable, and adept at managing multiple assignments effectively.

