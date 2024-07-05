Massive growth in data centre sales and value

The surging use of AI technologies, which require significant computing power and storage, has fueled a data centre boom, which is expected to continue in the following years.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the global data center market is expected to grow by 30% and hit over $430-billion value by 2028.

The widespread adoption of cloud computing has significantly transformed the data centre landscape. While it has reduced the number of organizations operating their own data centres, it has also spurred a surge in the global data center count. This is largely due to the aggressive infrastructure expansion by major hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services to cater to their growing customer base. Other tech giants, like Nvidia, have also reaped the benefits of this trend, with its GPUs becoming an integral part of modern data centres.

The surging need for data center solutions and technology has helped the entire market grow revenues by almost 40% since 2016. However, the market projections for the following years are just as optimistic.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the global data centres market is expected to gross over $344-billion in revenue this year, $15-billion more than in 2023. The entire market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 6,5% in the following years, resulting in a market volume of $438-billion by 2028.

Most of that value will come from network infrastructure, the market’s largest and fastest-growing segment. Statista expects the network infrastructure to bring in $256,1-billion in revenue in 2028, almost 30% more than this year. Data centre servers follow with $120-billion in revenue and a 24% growth in this period. Although far behind in revenue, the data centre storage segment will also see double-digit growth, with revenue rising by 22% to $62-billion in the next four years.

The Statista data also gave an interesting insight into the biggest drivers of data centre market growth and which countries have the highest share in total revenue. Statistics show that GDP growth was the single largest market driver, with a 3,2% share in total market growth last year.

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, which led to increased demand for data centre services due to geopolitical tensions and cybersecurity concerns, followed, with 2,3% share in total market growth.

Technology adoption and innovation also played a significant role, with a 1,9% share.

The US will remain the single largest player in the global data centre landscape, generating nearly $100-billion, or roughly 30% of total market revenue in 2024. This figure is expected to grow by 25% and hit over $125-billion by 2028.

The Chinese market will see the biggest growth in the following years. Statista expects the Chinese data centres segment to increase by 33% and hit a $93-billion value by 2028. Other top markets, Japan, Germany, and the UK, will see similar growth rates, with their revenues growing by 32%, 27%, and 31% in this period, respectively.