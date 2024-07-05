Mobile Application Developer

Looking for an innovative Mobile Application Developer with demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Flutter OR React OR .Net Maui

Xamarin

Azure

Jira

