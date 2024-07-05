Mobile Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 5, 2024

Looking for an innovative Mobile Application Developer with demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices.

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Flutter OR React OR .Net Maui
  • Xamarin
  • Azure
  • Jira

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

