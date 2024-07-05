OpenAI messaging systems breached in hack

A hacker gained access to details of OpenAI technologies in a cybersecurity breach earlier this year.

However, it’s believed that the systems used to house and build the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) systems wasn’t breached.

The hack of the company’s internal messaging systems has come to light some months after it occurred, although details were shared with employees in April.

According to a report in the New York Times, executives didn’t share the news publicly or with law enforcement bodies because no information about customers or partners had been stolen, and the incident was not considered a threat to national security.