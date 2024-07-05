Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you a highly structured and analytical project management professional with a knack for ensuring seamless operations across technical, operational, and business projects? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your organizational and communication skills can shine? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Overall Purpose of the Position:

This role will be accountable for designing, coordinating, and managing all technical, operational, and business projects. The incumbent will establish the project office and project register, aligning all business units within the Group and affiliated Companies. Ensuring projects are rolled out in a timely manner according to set protocols, this role will serve as the communication portal between external providers and internal business units.

Key Responsibilities:

Technical Project Management: Design and implement process flows between various systems. Continuously improve process design. Design and manage data warehouse. Assist in complex workflow changes. Document each process according to version control. Ensure Data Analysts have access to accurate data warehousing.

Operational Project Management: Design workflow displays for all business units. Assist business units in aligning workflow processes. Advise the business on best practice workflows.

Research & Development: Research and deploy best practice principles. Research new tools in current software packages to improve outputs. Ensure telephony systems and technology meet high standards.

Financial Management: Oversee cost controls on projects approved by Directors. Design best practice financial consoles.

Reporting: Design a reporting framework for the reporting server. Provide weekly and monthly PM reports.

Debit Order System Management: Manage the debit order system and ensure data execution accuracy. Ensure the system is accounted for in the data warehouse. Ensure debit orders are processed before month-end.



Requirements:

Education / Qualification: Minimum: PMP Certification Ideal: BTech in Project Management

Legal: Minimum: No criminal record

Experience: Minimum: 5 years in Project Management, 2 years in Business Analysis Ideal: 10 years of experience in the financial industry, specifically in process design



Additional Requirements:

Willingness to work flexible hours, especially during peak periods

Good written and oral communication skills

Highly structured and analytical

Good interpersonal skills

Detail-oriented and accurate

Strong conflict management, negotiation, and problem-solving skills

Deadline-driven, reliable, and adaptable

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Good numerical skills

Technical Skills:

Proficiency with JIRA and/or similar PM tools

Strong SQL, Excel, and Visio skills

Join our team and contribute to the success of a forward-thinking company by leveraging your project management skills to drive efficiency and innovation. Apply today and take your career to the next level!

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Project Management

data warehouse

Data Analysts

analytical

