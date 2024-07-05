Senior Backend Developer

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity in Cape Town!

Backend Development: Design, Develop and maintain high-quality Backend Systems and Services to support our business-critical product.

Versioned Public APIs: Lead the Design and Implementation of versioned public APIs, ensuring compatibility, scalability and ease of Integration for external Stakeholders.

Microservice Architecture: Collaborate with Architects and other developers to implement a Microservice Architecture, including designing and defining shared Services and Infrastructure on AWS.

Client will pay for you re-location

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

A Master’s Degree is a plus.

Extensive experience in Backend Development, with a strong focus on building scalable and efficient systems.

Proficiency in designing and developing versioned public APIs, ensuring backward compatibility and ease of integration.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Microservices

Employer & Job Benefits:

Including Benefits

