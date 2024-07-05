Senior Cloud Engineer

Senior Cloud Engineer – Cape Town

Company will pay for re-location

Design, Develop and Implement Cloud-based Applications and Services leveraging Docker, AWS, Terraform, and EKS.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Architects, DevOps Engineers and Product Owners, to understand requirements and translate them into scalable and secure solutions.

Design and Implement Infrastructure as code using Terraform to provision and manage AWS resources, ensuring scalability, reliability and cost optimisation.

Drive the implementation and improvement of continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, incorporating best practices and automation tools.

Monitor and optimise application performance, troubleshoot issues, and provide timely resolutions.

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field.

5+ years’ of professional experience as a DevOps EngineerDeveloper, with a strong focus on Docker, AWS, Terraform, and EKS.

Extensive hands-on experience with Docker, Containerisation, and MicroServices architecture.

Proven expertise in Architecting, deploying, and managing applications on AWS using services like EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, ECS, and EKS.

Solid understanding of infrastructure as code principles and practical experience with Terraform or other similar tools.

