Senior Data Engineer

The purpose of the Senior Data Engineer for Insights and Reporting role is to design and implement data models and architectures that enable business stakeholders to gain insights from large-scale datasets. This individual will work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and develop solutions that enable data-driven decision making. The Senior Data Engineer will be responsible for designing and developing ETL processes, pipelines, and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data. They will also be responsible for developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends. The purpose of this role is to help organizations leverage their data to make informed decisions and improve business outcomes.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

A Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification

Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous

Minimum 8 years experience as a Data Engineer

Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau or QlikView

Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL and Data Lake

Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark

Experience in Dimensional Modeling

Responsibilities:

Interpret requirements provided by business and develop accurate and sustainable solutions from the planning stage through to the productionised solution

Analyse, interpret and display data sets to ensure data driven solutions that address challenges and business needs within Multichoice

Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards

Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts

Design and develop data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to support data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.

Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision making

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends

Design and implement data quality and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data

Develop and maintain documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow

Lead technical delivery within squads and provide oversight of solutions

Share knowledge and practical experience with community

Challenge and contribute to development of architectural principals and patterns

Mentor and coach junior data engineers to develop their skills and expertise

Desired Skills:

Data

Engineer

Quality

