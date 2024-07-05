Solution Architect – Retail and Consumer Business at Blue Recruiting – Gauteng Sandown

Introduction

Our client is seeking a dedicated Solution Architect responsible for defining, maintaining, and optimizing the architecture framework across the organization. This role ensures the delivery of efficient and effective solutions aligned with the organization’s strategic goals, ensuring scalability and seamless integration with existing systems. The Solution Architect collaborates with senior leadership, IT teams, and other stakeholders to establish architectural standards and best practices.

Roles and Responsibilities

Architectural Framework

Develop and maintain the overall enterprise architecture framework, including principles, standards, and best practices.

Ensure the architecture aligns with the organization’s strategic objectives and business needs.

Strategic Alignment

Collaborate with senior leadership to align technology initiatives with business goals.

Provide architectural guidance and oversight for major IT projects and initiatives.

Solution Design and Integration

Ensure that individual solutions fit into the broader enterprise architecture.

Oversee the integration of systems, ensuring interoperability and scalability.

Conduct architecture reviews to ensure compliance with architectural standards.

Governance and Standards

Establish and enforce architectural governance processes.

Define and promote architectural standards and guidelines across the organization.

Technology Evaluation

Assess new technologies and their potential impact on the enterprise architecture.

Recommend technology solutions that support business objectives and improve operational efficiency.

Documentation and Communication

Create and maintain comprehensive architectural documentation.

Communicate architectural vision, strategy, and principles to stakeholders at all levels.

Collaboration and Mentorship

Mentor technical teams.

Foster collaboration between different IT teams and departments to ensure a cohesive architecture.

Experience

5+ years of experience in IT and enterprise architecture.

Technical Expertise

Extensive experience in enterprise architecture, including architecture frameworks and methodologies.

Strong knowledge of software development, systems architecture, and IT infrastructure.

Familiarity with cloud computing, microservices architecture, and modern integration.

Strategic Thinking

Ability to align technology solutions with business goals and objectives.

Experience in strategic planning and road mapping for technology initiatives.

Leadership and Collaboration

Proven experience leading teams and cross-functional projects.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders at all levels.

Problem-Solving

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to address complex technical and business challenges.

Experience in risk management and mitigation strategies.

Governance and Compliance

Experience in establishing and managing architectural governance processes.

Knowledge of regulatory and compliance requirements affecting enterprise architecture.

Preferred Experience

Experience in a similar role within a large, complex organization.

Demonstrated success in implementing enterprise-wide architecture initiatives.

Experience with enterprise architecture tools and repositories.

Innovation and Emerging Technologies

Keeping abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends to identify opportunities for innovation.

Leading and participating in proof-of-concept initiatives to explore new technologies and approaches.

SAP Experience

Understanding of SAP functional processes.

Ability to confidently speak through end-to-end SAP processes and detail the integration points between different SAP modules and areas, including:

Sales and Distribution (SD)

Material Management (MM)

Extended Warehouse Management (MM)

Warehouse Management (WM)

Integration Solution

Customer Experience (CX)

Competencies

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and processes.

Excellent English language written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in MS Office with advanced Excel skills.

Familiarity with Google Suite.

Personal resilience, energy, and drive.

Customer orientation.

Innovative and analytical mindset.

Qualifications

3-year IT-related degree (advantageous).

Certified in TOGAF, Agile Methodologies (advantageous).

Certified in COBIT, Prince II (advantageous).

Certified in ITIL 3 (required).

AWS Certified Solutions Architect or equivalent cloud certifications (advantageous).

SAP Certification (advantageous).

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

ITIL

Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

