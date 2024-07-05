Technical Support Agent

An internet provider in Pretoria is looking for a highly skilled and experienced Tier 2 Technical Support Agent. This role involves supporting the Technical Support Manager by providing technical guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and expertise to customers and team members. A strong understanding of ISP technologies, network infrastructure, and services is required. Knowledge of fixed wireless networks is advantageous. Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field. Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, MikroTik MTCNA, and Juniper Networks Certified Associate (JNCIA) are beneficial.

DUTIES:

Technical Expertise:

Maintain a strong understanding of ISP technologies, network infrastructure, and services to provide technical guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and expertise to both customers and team members. A sound understanding of fixed wireless networks is a benefit.

Design and plan network solutions, including LAN, WAN, Data Centre and Cloud Networks.

Develop network architectures that meet the company’s current and future requirements.

Configure, deploy and manage network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers and wireless controllers.

Implement and maintain network services and protocols.

Implement and enforce network security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, access controls and VPNs.

Monitor network traffic for security threats and vulnerabilities.

Diagnose and resolve complex network issues, utilising advanced troubleshooting techniques and network monitoring tools.

Analyse network performance data to identify and address bottlenecks and irregularities.

Optimise network performance by analysing traffic patterns, adjusting configurations and implementing quality of service (QoS) measures.

Utilise network monitoring and analysis tools to proactively monitor network health, identify issues and respond to incidents.

Collaboration:

Foster strong collaboration and communication with cross-functional teams, including network operations, infrastructure, sales, and customer service, to ensure alignment and coordination in delivering seamless support experiences.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, architectures and services.

Proficient in configuring and managing network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers and wireless controllers.

In-depth knowledge of network protocols and technologies such as BGP, OSPF, VLANs, VPNs, QoS and security protocols.

Hands-on experience with network monitoring and analysis tools.

Strong project management skills to lead and contribute towards network projects.

Familiarity with network security principles and best practices.

Strong proficiency in IT systems and technologies relevant to internet service provision.

Customer-centric approach with adept problem-solving skills specific to internet connectivity issues.

Capacity to thrive within a dynamic, collaborative environment.

Familiarity with support ticketing systems and CRM tools tailored to internet service provision.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, MikroTik MTCNA, Juniper Networks Certified Associate (JNCIA) are beneficial.

Relevant certifications such as Juniper Networks Certified Service Provider Routing and Switching, Professional (JNCIP-SP), MikroTik MTCRE or equivalent certifications are preferred.

Required Experience:

Proven experience (at least 3-5 years) in a network engineering or related role within the ISP industry.

Seasoned experience working in a networking environment.

Experience with Network Security, WAN and LAN.

Experience working with wireless equipment, protocols, standards and wireless LAN design.

Experience with Private Cloud Networking (Proxmox/KVM).

Strong technical background with in-depth knowledge of networking protocols, internet technologies, and ISP services.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information effectively.

Proficient in network administration and configuration tools.

Analytical problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve complex network issues.

Ability to communicate technical information effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to effectively prioritize tasks, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

