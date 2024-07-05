UX Specialist

JOB SUMMARY:

We are looking for a creative and analytical UX Designer to enhance our digital presence and improve the user experience of our website and mobile applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of user-centred design principles, excellent problem solving skills, and a passion for creating intuitive and engaging digital experiences.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Website, email marketing, App Design:

Design and optimise user interfaces for our website and mobile applications.

Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to communicate design ideas effectively.

Collaborate with graphic designers and front-end developer to implement designs.

Customer Journey Design:

Map out and design comprehensive customer journeys to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.

Identify pain points and opportunities to streamline user interactions.

Data Analysis:

Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights into user behaviour and preferences.

Analyse web analytics and user feedback to inform design decisions.

Utilise data to iterate and improve designs continuously.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with marketing, design, and development teams to ensure a cohesive, user-centred design process.

Present and justify design decisions based on user research and best practices.

Innovation and Trends:

Stay up-to-date with the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.

Propose innovative design solutions to improve user experience and meet business objectives.

Documentation and Guidelines:

Create and maintain design documentation, including style guides and design systems.

Ensure consistency and adherence to brand guidelines across all digital platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Graphic Design, or a related field.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in UX design, preferably in a digital agency or technology company.

Proficiency in design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, or similar.

Strong portfolio showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects.

Excellent understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.

Experience with user research methods and data analysis tools.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.

Familiarity with accessibility standards and guidelines (e.g., WCAG).

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Internet

UX / UI

