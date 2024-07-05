Westcon-Comstor launches Cisco SMB Breakfast Club

Westcon-Comstor has launched the Cisco SMB Breakfast Club, an initiative aimed at providing insights and engagement opportunities for Comstor partners and resellers.

The Cisco SMB Breakfast Club aims to debunk common myths surrounding the complexity, cost, and suitability of Cisco technologies for SMBs, and will offer practical guidance and support to help businesses navigate their unique challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the African economy, driving innovation and growth across the continent. At Comstor, we recognise the critical role that SMBs play in our channel ecosystem,” says Ivaniza Correia de Araujo, small business lead at Comstor Southern Africa. “The Cisco SMB Breakfast Club is a testament to our commitment to supporting these vital businesses by providing them with accessible, reliable, and scalable solutions.

“Through this programme, we aim to empower our partners to serve the SMB market better, helping them to harness the full potential of technology to foster economic development and prosperity within the African context,” she adds.

“The Cisco SMB Breakfast Club represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting our partners and resellers. By providing them with tailored solutions and unparalleled support, we are equipping them with the tools they need to help SMBs thrive in today’s competitive landscape. This programme embodies our dedication to simplifying technology management and enhancing business outcomes for our partners,” ends Araujo.