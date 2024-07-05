WordPress Developer (CPT – Onsite) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A prestigious digital command hub situated in Cape Town is in search of an experienced WordPress Developer to join their team. As a WordPress Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining WordPress websites and applications. You will collaborate with their creative and technical teams to deliver high-quality, responsive, and user-friendly websites and e-commerce platforms to their clients. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in WordPress development, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for creating innovative online experiences.

DUTIES:

Develop and customize WordPress websites and applications based on client requirements and design specifications.

Collaborate with the design team to create visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces using WordPress themes and plugins.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and optimize websites for maximum speed and scalability.

Implement and customize WordPress themes, templates, and plugins, including integration of third-party APIs and services.

Troubleshoot and resolve any WordPress-related issues, such as plugin conflicts, performance problems, or security vulnerabilities.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging to ensure seamless functionality and cross-browser compatibility.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements, timelines, and deliverables.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends, WordPress updates, and best practices to enhance development processes and techniques.

Provide technical guidance and support to junior developers or team members as needed.

Ensure quality, maintainability, and adherence to standards by conducting reviews and implementing best practices.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and workflows.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a WordPress Developer, with a strong portfolio of WordPress websites and applications.

In-depth knowledge of WordPress CMS, themes, plugins, and related technologies.

Proficiency in front-end web technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and jQuery.

Strong understanding of responsive web design and mobile optimization.

Experience with PHP and MySQL, including custom theme and plugin development, highly advantageous.

Knowledge of SEO best practices and web accessibility standards.

Ability to write SOP’s within the department

Understanding of Landing Page setups for Lead Generation Campaigns

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with e-commerce platforms and integration (e.g., WooCommerce).

Familiarity with CSS preprocessors

Knowledge of JavaScript frameworks.

Understanding of performance optimization techniques and tools.

Experience with website security and implementing security measures.

Familiarity with UX/UI design principles and usability testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to effectively collaborate with team members, clients, and stakeholders.

