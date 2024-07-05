Zutari achieves specialist ISO certification for BIM

Infrastructure engineering and advisory practice Zutari has achieved a rare specialist ISO certification for Building Information Modelling (BIM).

It underwent a rigorous certification process with the renowned international certification body LRQA. Zutari received certification to ISO 19650 at both Lead Appointed Party and Appointed Party levels. The scope of certification includes all Zutari offices in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Cape Town office and the Tshwane head office in South Africa.

Zutari’s head of digital operations, Herman Ferreira, explains: “Certification demonstrates a commitment to quality and best practices in BIM and information management. This provides Zutari with a competitive advantage when bidding for projects, especially those that require compliance with ISO standards. Adhering to ISO 19650 leads to more efficient processes for managing information throughout the project lifecycle. This results in cost savings, fewer errors, and smoother project delivery.”

Sonja de Klerk, Zutari’s lead of quality, environment and sustainability, elaborates what makes this certification special: “To our best knowledge, Zutari is the first African-headquartered company to achieve this sought-after certification.” There are currently only three certification bodies worldwide permitted to offer accredited certification to this standard. Zutari has a long relationship with LRQA, one of the three certification bodies, its assessor of choice for this endeavour.