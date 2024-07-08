Automation Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Title: Automation Analyst
Contract: Till Dec 2024 (with renewals in 12 months increments)
Industry: Financial Services
Environment: Hybrid (2 days on-site in Pinelands, Cape Town)
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The Automation Analyst is responsible for discovering, modelling, and documenting value-driven process requirements using the BPMN standard. This role involves modelling and automating basic value-driven process requirements using Chorus. The Automation Analyst will analyze all process requirements as a whole to define the optimal way of implementing them. They are heavily involved in the initial process definition and leading process owners and process-leading users to consensus, seeking ways to accelerate business value through process optimization. Additionally, this role supports process-leading users in running the test plan that certifies the Bizagi solution is ready for implementation in the production environment.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Business Requirements Analysis: Engage with stakeholders to analyze and gather business requirements.
- Process Modeling: Identify the AS-IS process and evolve it into the TO-BE model using BPMN standard notation.
- Process Design and Development: Design and develop business processes that drive value.
- Process Automation: Automate basic processes using Chorus.
- Process Improvement: Lead efforts to improve business processes and optimize performance.
- Testing and Validation: Define and support the test plan, ensuring the Bizagi solution is ready for production.
- Performance Measurement: Identify and enforce delivery of KPIs and SLAs.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- BPMN Standard Notation: Strong knowledge and proficiency in using BPMN standard notation for process modelling.
- Process Improvement Methodologies: Exposure to Six Sigma or lean methods and change management principles.
- Process Design: Experience in process design, including requirements gathering and process decomposition.
- Automation Tools: Good knowledge of Chorus and Compass for process automation.
- Analytical Skills: Strong critical analysis and reporting skills.
- Facilitation Skills: Effective process facilitation skills to lead stakeholders to consensus.
- Communication: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to engage with various business stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- BPMN
- Chorus
- Compass
- Bizagi