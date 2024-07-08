Automation Analyst

Contract: Till Dec 2024 (with renewals in 12 months increments)

Industry: Financial Services

Environment: Hybrid (2 days on-site in Pinelands, Cape Town)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Automation Analyst is responsible for discovering, modelling, and documenting value-driven process requirements using the BPMN standard. This role involves modelling and automating basic value-driven process requirements using Chorus. The Automation Analyst will analyze all process requirements as a whole to define the optimal way of implementing them. They are heavily involved in the initial process definition and leading process owners and process-leading users to consensus, seeking ways to accelerate business value through process optimization. Additionally, this role supports process-leading users in running the test plan that certifies the Bizagi solution is ready for implementation in the production environment.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Business Requirements Analysis: Engage with stakeholders to analyze and gather business requirements.

Process Modeling: Identify the AS-IS process and evolve it into the TO-BE model using BPMN standard notation.

Process Design and Development: Design and develop business processes that drive value.

Process Automation: Automate basic processes using Chorus.

Process Improvement: Lead efforts to improve business processes and optimize performance.

Testing and Validation: Define and support the test plan, ensuring the Bizagi solution is ready for production.

Performance Measurement: Identify and enforce delivery of KPIs and SLAs.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

BPMN Standard Notation: Strong knowledge and proficiency in using BPMN standard notation for process modelling.

Process Improvement Methodologies: Exposure to Six Sigma or lean methods and change management principles.

Process Design: Experience in process design, including requirements gathering and process decomposition.

Automation Tools: Good knowledge of Chorus and Compass for process automation.

Analytical Skills: Strong critical analysis and reporting skills.

Facilitation Skills: Effective process facilitation skills to lead stakeholders to consensus.

Communication: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to engage with various business stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

BPMN

Chorus

Compass

Bizagi

