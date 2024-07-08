Azure Infrastructure and Security Specialist (Senior) 2728

Azure Infrastructure and Security Specialist
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years of professional experience in the implementation and support of IT architectures in Azure
- Advanced experience in implementing and administering Microsoft Products, especially Active Directory, KMS, PKI together with the common network services like DNS, DHCP
- Advanced experience in Active Directory architecture and infrastructure
- Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure
- Advanced network knowledge of IPv4, IPv6, DHCP, DNS, Routing, Firewall
- Expert experience in Azure automation as Infrastructure as Code with Powershell and Terraform
- Advanced experience in administration of Windows Server operating systems
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in working with hybrid cloud environments, ideally Microsoft Azure (e.g. Entra ID)
- Experience working in an Agile environment
- Practical knowledge of Terraform and code versioning systems like Git
- Experience in setting up IT Security, especially with Zero Trust solutions, Microsoft Defender products and Active Directory security best practices
- Teamwork and strong internal and external communication skills
- Analytical thinking skills to coordinate, analyze and fix technical faults
- Self-organizer and problem-solver with a strong delivery focus
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED
- Successfully completed degree in computer science/communications engineering or another degree program or comparable qualification.
- Minimum 5 years of professional experience (also internationally) in the IT sector, some of them with responsibility of managing large Cloud / Hybrid environments
Desired Skills:
- Azure Infrastructure
- Security Specialist
- IT architectures support
- Active Directory architecture