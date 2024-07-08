BI Data Analyst I – Remote Remote

Jul 8, 2024

Role:
To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Job Responsibilities

  • Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standards and formats.
  • Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.
  • Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems, processes and procedures.
  • Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.
  • Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.
  • Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.
  • Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing, planning and implementing requirements.
  • Utilize resources by adhering to standards, policies and procedures.
  • Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.
  • Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.
  • Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.
  • Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters, websites and attending sessions.
  • Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
  • Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
  • Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives.
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
  • Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:

  • Diploma
  • Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics

Essential Certifications:

  • Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology

Minimum Experience Level

  • 8 years relevant experience of which 3-5 years experience is in a data management /business role

Technical / Professional Knowledge

  • Administrative procedures and systems
  • Business principles
  • Business terms and definitions
  • Data analysis
  • Governance, Risk and Controls
  • Microsoft Office
  • Relevant regulatory knowledge
  • Relevant software and systems knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Behavioral Competencies

  • Coaching
  • Communication
  • Initiating Action
  • Managing Work
  • Quality Orientation
  • Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Role:
To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Job Responsibilities

  • Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standards and formats.
  • Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.
  • Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems, processes and procedures.
  • Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.
  • Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.
  • Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.
  • Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing, planning and implementing requirements.
  • Utilize resources by adhering to standards, policies and procedures.
  • Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.
  • Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.
  • Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.
  • Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters, websites and attending sessions.
  • Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
  • Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
  • Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives.
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
  • Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:

  • Diploma
  • Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics

Essential Certifications:

  • Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology

Minimum Experience Level

  • 8 years relevant experience of which 3-5 years experience is in a data management /business role

Technical / Professional Knowledge

  • Administrative procedures and systems
  • Business principles
  • Business terms and definitions
  • Data analysis
  • Governance, Risk and Controls
  • Microsoft Office
  • Relevant regulatory knowledge
  • Relevant software and systems knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Behavioral Competencies

  • Coaching
  • Communication
  • Initiating Action
  • Managing Work
  • Quality Orientation
  • Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

  • data management /business role
  • Administrative procedures and systems
  • • Business principles
  • • Business terms and definitions
  • • Data analysis
  • • Governance
  • Risk and Controls

Learn more/Apply for this position