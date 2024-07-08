BI Data Analyst I

Role:

To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Job Responsibilities

Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standards and formats.

Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.

Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems, processes and procedures.

Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.

Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.

Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.

Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing, planning and implementing requirements.

Utilize resources by adhering to standards, policies and procedures.

Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.

Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.

Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.

Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters, websites and attending sessions.

Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.

Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives.

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.

Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:

Diploma

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics

Essential Certifications:

Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology

Minimum Experience Level

8 years relevant experience of which 3-5 years experience is in a data management /business role

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Administrative procedures and systems

Business principles

Business terms and definitions

Data analysis

Governance, Risk and Controls

Microsoft Office

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Business writing skills

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

Behavioral Competencies

Coaching

Communication

Initiating Action

Managing Work

Quality Orientation

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

