BI Data Analyst I

Role:
To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.
Job Responsibilities
- Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standards and formats.
- Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.
- Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems, processes and procedures.
- Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.
- Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.
- Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.
- Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing, planning and implementing requirements.
- Utilize resources by adhering to standards, policies and procedures.
- Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.
- Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.
- Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters, websites and attending sessions.
- Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
- Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives.
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
- Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:
- Diploma
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics
Essential Certifications:
- Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology
Minimum Experience Level
- 8 years relevant experience of which 3-5 years experience is in a data management /business role
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Administrative procedures and systems
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Data analysis
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Microsoft Office
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
Behavioral Competencies
- Coaching
- Communication
- Initiating Action
- Managing Work
- Quality Orientation
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
Role:
To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.
Job Responsibilities
- Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standards and formats.
- Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.
- Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems, processes and procedures.
- Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.
- Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.
- Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.
- Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing, planning and implementing requirements.
- Utilize resources by adhering to standards, policies and procedures.
- Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.
- Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.
- Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters, websites and attending sessions.
- Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed, experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
- Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives.
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
- Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:
- Diploma
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics
Essential Certifications:
- Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology
Minimum Experience Level
- 8 years relevant experience of which 3-5 years experience is in a data management /business role
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Administrative procedures and systems
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Data analysis
- Governance, Risk and Controls
- Microsoft Office
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
Behavioral Competencies
- Coaching
- Communication
- Initiating Action
- Managing Work
- Quality Orientation
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
Desired Skills:
- data management /business role
- Administrative procedures and systems
- • Business principles
- • Business terms and definitions
- • Data analysis
- • Governance
- Risk and Controls