Business Analyst (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

OUR client, an innovative leader in the FinTech space, is looking for a highly skilled, solutions-driven & critical thinking Business Analyst to join its team. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Finance/Computer Science or related field with relevant work experience including Product Development, Project Management and strong business requirement specification writing skills.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Product Development experience.

Strong business requirement specification writing skills.

Project Management experience.

Experience in the FinTech industry a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

