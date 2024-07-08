Data Engineer

Overview:

Our client, a well-established hedge fund in South Africa with a long history of delivering excellent returns, is seeking a talented Data Engineer to join their data analytics team. They are committed to growing their business and technology capabilities, utilizing the latest analytics tools and technologies to automate processes and drive investment strategies. The ideal candidate will have experience with SQL, Microsoft Fabric, and Salesforce, and a willingness to learn and tackle unfamiliar problems.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain robust data pipelines using SQL and Microsoft Fabric

Integrate and manage data from Salesforce into our data infrastructure

Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver effective solutions

Monitor and optimize data systems to ensure high performance and reliability

Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues promptly

Continuously learn and adopt new technologies to improve data processes and infrastructure

Create systematic solutions to automate manual processes

Requirements:

1-3 years+ experience in a data engineering role or similar

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field

Familiarity with Microsoft Fabric and Salesforce

Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ETL processes

Familiarity with data tools and technologies (e.g. Python, Power BI)

Understanding of data governance and best practices for data management

Skills and competencies:

Proficiency in creating SQL queries and experience with relational databases

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to learn new technologies quickly

Passionate about data and technology

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work

What they offer:

Our client is committed to recognizing and generously rewarding outstanding employee performance

As a small company, our client’s environment ensures that your work will make a significant impact

Small teams of highly skilled people, with a great learning and collaborative environment

Access to cutting-edge technology and tools

Desired Skills:

Extract Transform Load (ETL)

Python

Salesforce

SQL

