Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Overview:
Our client, a well-established hedge fund in South Africa with a long history of delivering excellent returns, is seeking a talented Data Engineer to join their data analytics team. They are committed to growing their business and technology capabilities, utilizing the latest analytics tools and technologies to automate processes and drive investment strategies. The ideal candidate will have experience with SQL, Microsoft Fabric, and Salesforce, and a willingness to learn and tackle unfamiliar problems.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain robust data pipelines using SQL and Microsoft Fabric
- Integrate and manage data from Salesforce into our data infrastructure
- Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver effective solutions
- Monitor and optimize data systems to ensure high performance and reliability
- Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues promptly
- Continuously learn and adopt new technologies to improve data processes and infrastructure
- Create systematic solutions to automate manual processes
Requirements:
- 1-3 years+ experience in a data engineering role or similar
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field
- Familiarity with Microsoft Fabric and Salesforce
- Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ETL processes
- Familiarity with data tools and technologies (e.g. Python, Power BI)
- Understanding of data governance and best practices for data management
Skills and competencies:
- Proficiency in creating SQL queries and experience with relational databases
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to learn new technologies quickly
- Passionate about data and technology
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work
What they offer:
- Our client is committed to recognizing and generously rewarding outstanding employee performance
- As a small company, our client’s environment ensures that your work will make a significant impact
- Small teams of highly skilled people, with a great learning and collaborative environment
- Access to cutting-edge technology and tools
Desired Skills:
- Extract Transform Load (ETL)
- Python
- Salesforce
- SQL