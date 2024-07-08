Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a talented Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have experience working with a variety of technologies and frameworks, with a focus on database management and web development. This role offers the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the growth and success of our organization.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement scalable software solutions.

Manage and optimize databases, including postgres SQL or any other SQL database.

Utilize frameworks such as Ruby on Rails

Utilize React Native.

Provide company based tech support.

Participate in code reviews, testing, and debugging processes to ensure the quality and reliability of software products.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and best practices in full stack development, and recommend innovative solutions to enhance our development process.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

3 years minimum of experience in full stack development.

Proficiency in database management with postgres SQL or similar SQL databases.

Experience working with Ruby on Rails, React and React Native, or similar frameworks.(Required)

Knowledge of front-end technologies and strong programming skills such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced and collaborative environment

Experience with payment gateways.

Experience with Google APIs.

Benefits:

Desired Skills:

