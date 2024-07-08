German-speaking Software Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Work from home servicing German clients in Germany. You will receive full product training however you must be able to speak German as a first language.
Location: Remote / Home Office
Equipment: *Own uncapped Fibre Internet Connection, minimum 25 Mbps
Employer Supplies PC Equipment & UPS to bridge Loadshedding
Shifts: Monday to Friday between 08h00 and 18h00
8 hours per day (fixed shifts) = 40 hours per week
Languages: German (Fluent – equivalent to B2 or C1 Language certification)
English (Fluent)
Job Description: We are looking for a well-spoken individual, doing telephonic support.
Although this is a home-based position, a team player is needed to fit in with our close-knit digital team.
Experience with Office 365, especially Outlook and Teams will be an advantage.
Responsibilities: Handling incoming and outgoing calls, assisting customers in Germany.
Predominantly using internal software. Full training to be provided, no previous experience needed.
Simply an affinity for superb customer service and technology will suffice.
Requirements: Citizen or holder of work Permit of South Africa/Namibia
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Problem solving skills, self-motivation, and attention to detail
A fun personality will also count in your favour
Benefits: Collaborative and supportive work environment
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and solutions.
Growth potential within a dynamic and innovative company
Salary: R15 500, after successful completion of probation: R17 500
Starting date: As soon as possible
Desired Skills:
- german
- german first language