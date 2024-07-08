German-speaking Software Consultant

Work from home servicing German clients in Germany. You will receive full product training however you must be able to speak German as a first language.

Location: Remote / Home Office

Equipment: *Own uncapped Fibre Internet Connection, minimum 25 Mbps

Employer Supplies PC Equipment & UPS to bridge Loadshedding

Shifts: Monday to Friday between 08h00 and 18h00

8 hours per day (fixed shifts) = 40 hours per week

Languages: German (Fluent – equivalent to B2 or C1 Language certification)

English (Fluent)

Job Description: We are looking for a well-spoken individual, doing telephonic support.

Although this is a home-based position, a team player is needed to fit in with our close-knit digital team.

Experience with Office 365, especially Outlook and Teams will be an advantage.

Responsibilities: Handling incoming and outgoing calls, assisting customers in Germany.

Predominantly using internal software. Full training to be provided, no previous experience needed.

Simply an affinity for superb customer service and technology will suffice.

Requirements: Citizen or holder of work Permit of South Africa/Namibia

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Problem solving skills, self-motivation, and attention to detail

A fun personality will also count in your favour

Benefits: Collaborative and supportive work environment

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Growth potential within a dynamic and innovative company

Salary: R15 500, after successful completion of probation: R17 500

Starting date: As soon as possible

