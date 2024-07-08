Intermediate Analyst Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Analyst Developer to join them on a short-term contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

New development

Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with the Client’s standards and best practices

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces

Analyse, diagnose, and resolve errors related to applications and services

Collaborate on source control configurations and release management

Compile technical documentation when required

Do research with factual evidence in problem solving

Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development

Assist with implementation of best practices and standards

Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements

Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC

Performing and managing regression testing

Ensure environment stability and Systems health

Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams

Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams

Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise

Investigate production errors where required

Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours

Technical support on applications

Collaboration

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required

Provide input to development standards and best practices

Provide input to analysts and testers when required

Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling

Implementing process and system efficiencies

Involvement in strategic project initiatives

Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives

Technical liaison across teams

Involvement in future Web applications strategy

Research, evaluate and recommend software products

Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices

Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Provide input and improvements towards business processes and models

Experience

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma / Degree)

Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

Minimum 2 – 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 2 – 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Angular v8+

Python (back-end)

.Net and React – an advantage

Git source control experience

RESTful services

Testing frameworks for APIs

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

