My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Analyst Developer to join them on a short-term contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- New development
- Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with the Client’s standards and best practices
- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces
- Analyse, diagnose, and resolve errors related to applications and services
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management
- Compile technical documentation when required
- Do research with factual evidence in problem solving
- Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development
- Assist with implementation of best practices and standards
- Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements
- Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC
- Performing and managing regression testing
- Ensure environment stability and Systems health
- Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts
- Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
- Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams
- Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise
- Investigate production errors where required
- Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours
- Technical support on applications
- Collaboration
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required
- Provide input to development standards and best practices
- Provide input to analysts and testers when required
- Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
- Implementing process and system efficiencies
- Involvement in strategic project initiatives
- Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives
- Technical liaison across teams
- Involvement in future Web applications strategy
- Research, evaluate and recommend software products
- Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices
- Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required
- Provide input and improvements towards business processes and models
Experience
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma / Degree)
- Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
- Minimum 2 – 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
- Minimum 2 – 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing
- Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage
- Angular v8+
- Python (back-end)
- .Net and React – an advantage
- Git source control experience
- RESTful services
- Testing frameworks for APIs
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Angular v8+
- Python
- .Net
- React
- GIT Source Control
- RESTful
- API