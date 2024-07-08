Intermediate – Full Stack. Net Developer -Roodepoort – Gauteng Gauteng

The Intermediate .Net Developer will primarily be responsible for systems development including desktop (WPF), web (ASP.Net Core) and third-party integrations. This includes business support, translation of business requirements into specifications, implementation, and maintenance. Build enduring business relationships with management, staff and service providers and contribute to the overall strategy and success of the company.

Develop components in .Net, test, implement, and maintain Information Technology and Business Systems within the Group of Companies.

Assist Business Analyst with Business Requirement Specifications.

Plan and design required development with Solutions Architects.

Provide application support.

• Passion for development using latest technologies.

Must be able to work under pressure.

This document contains confidential information and is intended for internal use by the company

Eager to learn new skills and take ownership of projects.

Demonstrate ability to work independently.

Ability to troubleshoot and maintain mid-level to complex applications.

Lead design and technical meetings.

Clear understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and Data Structures.

Experienced at developing elegant-yet-simple systems and services using best practices and design patterns

Minimum Requirements:

Applicable Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification (Information or Computer Science)

4+ years of proven experience in software development and system maintenance

DevExpress framework

Expert knowledge in, and application of the following technologies: OOP (Object Oriented Programming), .Net Programming (C# – .Net Desktop/WPF and .Net Web)

SQL and Oracle database (SQL, Stored procedures, Functions etc.) – Schema design, maintenance and optimization

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science / BCom / Diploma

Full Stack

.NET

Learn more/Apply for this position