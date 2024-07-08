Intermediate Mobile Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opportunity for an Intermediate Mobile Software Engineer with our client, a leading software company. You will work on enterprise-level mobile apps, showcasing your expertise in mobile ecosystems, best practices, and UI design. Join a team of skilled professionals dedicated to innovation and excellence. If you’re passionate about mobile development and eager to make a significant impact, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:



Design and develop high-quality mobile applications for leading organizations.

Enhance product quality through containerization and continuous integration, optimizing the DevOps process.

Utilize your experience with diverse systems and processes.

Engage in various SDLC stages, including system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation.

Research and implement cutting-edge technologies in projects.

Exhibit strong time management and motivational skills.

Drive change and influence improvements within the team.

Foster relationships and collaborate effectively with team members.

Tackle complex business problems with teams, making a significant impact and encouraging growth.

Ensure projects meet quality standards and deadlines through team coordination.

Build and maintain strong customer relationships, understanding their business needs.

Identify opportunities for service enhancement and strategic alignment.

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations.

Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or related Sciences.

At least 4 years of experience as a mobile software engineer in an enterprise setting.

Demonstrated ability to work within a delivery team across multiple disciplines to produce a product.

Strong grasp of software engineering principles.

Dedication to writing clean code and following industry best practices.

Proficiency in a variety of technologies, including:

Languages: Kotlin, Java, Swift



Frameworks: Flutter, React Native, Ionic/Capacitor



Databases: Room, Firebase

Flexibility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies.

Proven ability to develop applications within an enterprise context.

Strong teamwork skills, with the ability to make unique contributions.

A desire to continuously improve, tackle new challenges, and strive for excellence.

Benefits:



Competitive compensation package, including semi-annual salary increases and guaranteed bonuses.

Comprehensive medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with low premiums.

Access to an employee wellness program offering professional support for all wellness aspects.

Participation in a rewards program, earning incentives for training, social events, and job performance.

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals.

Hands-on support and guidance from leadership.

Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects.

Desired Skills:

