IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Sandton

To partner with customers and provide innovative and stable technical infrastructure and front-end support services that enable all RMB employees to perform their roles smoothly and effectively.

IT Service Delivery Manager – 12 Month Contract

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Professionally qualified and experienced specialists / middle management

Responsibilities:

Oversee the delivery of outsourced infrastructure services to the SLA

Provide world class technology user experience

Ensure correct processes are in place

Ensure escalation procedures are clear and followed

Adhere to agreed team operating model

Ensure service requests are captured by 3rd party, Dimension Data, as per agreed operating model in CA Service Desk

Scope work for all major maintenance and project activities

Ensure project and maintenance activities are scheduled prioritised and updated in the master plan

Work with the team to collectively coordinate and prioritise activities

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialoguelisten advise influence and negotiate to achieve win win outcomes

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements aredelivered

Preserve relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts

Anticipate consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback

Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences

Obtain feedback regarding technological issues from users

Communicate with stakeholders to identify possible solutions to current technological issues and anticipate futurerequirements

Trend and analyse data to identify problems in the environment

Advise and action necessary steps to remediate

Report back to stakeholders on trends and causes of technological

issues on a weekly and monthly basis

Initiate investigation into root causes of issues being experienced

Provide end to end management support and maintenance for all infrastructure frontend operations

Keep Service Catalogue up-to-date

Be alert to key projects which require implementation

Identify plan and prioritise tasks

Allocate responsibilities and resources accordingly

Demonstrate pride in the organisations brand services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new developments

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others

Plan and manage own workflow anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreedtime frames and according to quality standards

Take ownership of personal career development leveraging formal and informal opportunities

Read situations and organisational realities

Set aside personal agenda for the greater good

Act in an ethical transparent and morally defensible manner including highlighting unethical practices

Share debate and communicate learnings

Flag and debate issues constructively

Promote a friendly cooperative climate

Desired Skills:

Anaylse data

Technology

Organisations

