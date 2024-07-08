IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Sandton

To partner with customers and provide innovative and stable technical infrastructure and front-end support services that enable all RMB employees to perform their roles smoothly and effectively.
IT Service Delivery Manager – 12 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Professionally qualified and experienced specialists / middle management

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee the delivery of outsourced infrastructure services to the SLA
  • Provide world class technology user experience
  • Ensure correct processes are in place
  • Ensure escalation procedures are clear and followed
  • Adhere to agreed team operating model
  • Ensure service requests are captured by 3rd party, Dimension Data, as per agreed operating model in CA Service Desk
  • Scope work for all major maintenance and project activities
  • Ensure project and maintenance activities are scheduled prioritised and updated in the master plan
  • Work with the team to collectively coordinate and prioritise activities
  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialoguelisten advise influence and negotiate to achieve win win outcomes
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements aredelivered
  • Preserve relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts
  • Anticipate consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback
  • Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints
  • Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences
  • Obtain feedback regarding technological issues from users
  • Communicate with stakeholders to identify possible solutions to current technological issues and anticipate futurerequirements
  • Trend and analyse data to identify problems in the environment
  • Advise and action necessary steps to remediate
  • Report back to stakeholders on trends and causes of technological
  • issues on a weekly and monthly basis
  • Initiate investigation into root causes of issues being experienced
  • Provide end to end management support and maintenance for all infrastructure frontend operations
  • Keep Service Catalogue up-to-date
  • Be alert to key projects which require implementation
  • Identify plan and prioritise tasks
  • Allocate responsibilities and resources accordingly
  • Demonstrate pride in the organisations brand services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise
  • Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
  • Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new developments
  • Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
  • Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others
  • Plan and manage own workflow anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreedtime frames and according to quality standards
  • Take ownership of personal career development leveraging formal and informal opportunities
  • Read situations and organisational realities
  • Set aside personal agenda for the greater good
  • Act in an ethical transparent and morally defensible manner including highlighting unethical practices
  • Share debate and communicate learnings
  • Flag and debate issues constructively
  • Promote a friendly cooperative climate

Desired Skills:

  • Anaylse data
  • Technology
  • Organisations

