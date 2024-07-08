IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Sandton

To partner with customers and provide innovative and stable technical infrastructure and front-end support services that enable all RMB employees to perform their roles smoothly and effectively.
IT Service Delivery Manager – 12 Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Professionally qualified and experienced specialists / middle management
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the delivery of outsourced infrastructure services to the SLA
- Provide world class technology user experience
- Ensure correct processes are in place
- Ensure escalation procedures are clear and followed
- Adhere to agreed team operating model
- Ensure service requests are captured by 3rd party, Dimension Data, as per agreed operating model in CA Service Desk
- Scope work for all major maintenance and project activities
- Ensure project and maintenance activities are scheduled prioritised and updated in the master plan
- Work with the team to collectively coordinate and prioritise activities
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialoguelisten advise influence and negotiate to achieve win win outcomes
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements aredelivered
- Preserve relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts
- Anticipate consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback
- Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints
- Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences
- Obtain feedback regarding technological issues from users
- Communicate with stakeholders to identify possible solutions to current technological issues and anticipate futurerequirements
- Trend and analyse data to identify problems in the environment
- Advise and action necessary steps to remediate
- Report back to stakeholders on trends and causes of technological
- issues on a weekly and monthly basis
- Initiate investigation into root causes of issues being experienced
- Provide end to end management support and maintenance for all infrastructure frontend operations
- Keep Service Catalogue up-to-date
- Be alert to key projects which require implementation
- Identify plan and prioritise tasks
- Allocate responsibilities and resources accordingly
- Demonstrate pride in the organisations brand services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise
- Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
- Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new developments
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others
- Plan and manage own workflow anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreedtime frames and according to quality standards
- Take ownership of personal career development leveraging formal and informal opportunities
- Read situations and organisational realities
- Set aside personal agenda for the greater good
- Act in an ethical transparent and morally defensible manner including highlighting unethical practices
- Share debate and communicate learnings
- Flag and debate issues constructively
- Promote a friendly cooperative climate
Desired Skills:
- Anaylse data
- Technology
- Organisations