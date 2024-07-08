Junior Full Stack Developer (PHP, Laravel MVC, MySQL) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The coding talents of an ambitious Junior Full Stack Developer is sought to join the team of a fast-paced Independent Design Studio. You will help with custom development, design and developing systems to make web building an easy and positive experience for users. The ideal candidate must have strong web design skills to assist in the design of appropriate interfaces using platforms like Figma. You must also have knowledge of database design and Entity relational mapping of database tables and fields. Applicants will need a suitable Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Programming with Laravel being comfortable with Eloquent, PHP, GitHub, MYSQL. Ideally suited for a person who is looking to expand their experience and work in a relaxed, non-corporate environment with the opportunity to really think out of the box.

DUTIES:

Learn the custom CMS system, implement the required code changes and new additions keeping in mind the health of the system as a whole.

Communicate well with team members.

Perform code reviews, Unit Testing, and required updates.

Work cross-functionally to enhance overall user experience of platforms.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Programming – complete or on-going.

Experience/Skills –

Any experience using Laravel MVC framework (comfortable with Eloquent).

Any experience in PHP programming.

Proficiency in using GitHub.

Proficiency in using MySQL.

Comfortable with Photoshop.

Advantageous –

Additional knowledge of: HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, XML & Responsive.

Additional knowledge of other MVC frameworks (e.g.: CodeIgniter).

Cutting up responsive HTML5.

ATTRIBUTES:

Can work to tight deadlines and under pressure from clients.

Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritize work is important.

COMMENTS:

