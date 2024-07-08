LG hackathon open for entries

LG Electronics (LG) as issued a call for participants for its annual global webOS hackathon, with a focus this year on AI-based solutions and gaming services.

Developers worldwide are invited to apply and submit their apps for a chance to win a significant monetary prize along with the opportunity to present onstage to LG executives in Seoul, South Korea, this September.

As a web-centric platform with an easy-to-use Smart TV software development kit, webOS enables developers to create third-party services and apps for millions of homes worldwide. The platform offers developers the tools to create apps and services that engage media, devices, security, networking, Smart TV functionalities and more.

Through the hackathon, developers will have the opportunity to build and launch their app on LG Smart TVs, directly reaching consumers with their business.

To participate in the hackathon, applicants will need to submit their applications here. Applications for the hackathon are now open and will close on 26 July. Following the application process, participants will be invited to a webinar to learn more about the API and hackathon details. Finalists will be notified by mid-September.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with a $100 000 Grand Prize for first place, $80 000 for second place and $50 000 for third place. The winners will also receive technical support leading up to the rollout of their app as well as on-device promotional opportunities after the launch. Winning apps must be ready for release on the LG Content Store by the end of June 2025.

“LG webOS Hackathon 2024 aims to attract creators worldwide who are building lifestyle solutions,” says Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG is committed to engaging with the gaming community on a global scale, partnering with developers to nurture the next generation of talent using LG’s developer platform.”