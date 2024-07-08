Project Manager at Innovative Staffing Solution – Gauteng Kempton Park

Project development support.
Participate in the investigation and analysis of incidents as and when required.
Ensure the documentation management is up to the company requirements.
Reporting of near misses, incidents, hazards, and injuries to line manager within the time frame as required by quality, petrochemical and gas policies and manuals.
Participate in the training program to acquire knowledge and impart this training to colleagues as and when required by management.
Desired Skills:
- Delivering Results
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
