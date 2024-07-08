Project Manager at Innovative Staffing Solution

Project development support.

Participate in the investigation and analysis of incidents as and when required.

Ensure the documentation management is up to the company requirements.

Reporting of near misses, incidents, hazards, and injuries to line manager within the time frame as required by quality, petrochemical and gas policies and manuals.

Participate in the training program to acquire knowledge and impart this training to colleagues as and when required by management.

For more details Call/WhatsApp Given [Phone Number Removed]; or [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Delivering Results

Managing Project Budgets

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

www.isg.co.za

Employer & Job Benefits:

UIF

Learn more/Apply for this position