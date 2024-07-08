Project Manager (Infrastructure) at GIBB

GIBB’s multi-award-winning Integrated Infrastructure (WIIG) Sector provides the roots for communities using innovative and sustainable engineering design, urban planning, and advisory services. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

This Sector is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Manager (Infrastructure) in the Cape Town office.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

Core Purpose

The purpose of the job is to project manage large scale multi-disciplinary housing infrastructure projects from a GIBB internal perspective as well as acting as PM on the project from external perspective.

Key Performance Areas

The Project Manager will be responsible for the following:

To assist GIBB with the following processes relating to various housing projects:

Project Initiation Process, which includes:

– Developing the project charter – Identifying stakeholders

Project Planning Process, which includes:

– Developing a project management plan – Scope definition – Define activities – Sequence activities – Estimate activity durations – Estimate cost – Develop a communication plan – Develop a risk management plan – Plan procurement strategy

Project Execution Process

– Assist with managing the project execution – Quality assurance – Project management team – Assist with procurement

Project Monitoring and Controlling Process

– Assist with monitoring and controlling projects – Assist with integrated change control – Assist with controlling scope – Assist with controlling cost – Assist with performance reports – Assist with monitoring and controlling risk – Assist with procurement

– Assist with monitoring and controlling projects Project Closing Process

– Assist with project close out – Assist with closing procurements

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organizing

Expertise/Technically astute

Relationship Building

