Senior Backend Developer

Lead application lifecycle management, design efficient architectures, optimize performance, and implement best practices. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, mentor junior developers, and ensure high-quality, maintainable systems. Take ownership of projects and drive successful completion.

Minimum education (desirable):

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering (or similar)

Minimum applicable experience (years):

5 years working experience

Required nature of experience:

Software development

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

API’s

HTTP



Microservices



CORS



Authentication



Logging



RESTful

Databases

Analyzing query performance



Writing queries



Designing db schemas



Creating indexes



SQL

Development

Multiprocessing (threading/synchronization/locks)



Git



Programming



CI/CD



Docker



Golang



Queues

Debugging

Debug across multiple interconnected systems



Distributed tracing



Debug using application logs



Web browser console



Postman

Testing

Performance Testing



Mocking



Integration Testing



Unit testing

Cloud

Lambda



CloudFront



ECS



Backups



EC2



S3



AWS/ Azure

Networking

DNS



Networking – IPs, ports, subnets

Other

Experience with JavaScript / TypeScript



HTML

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Databases

NoSQL

Desired Skills:

Backend Developer

Developement

Senior Developer

Golang

Git

PRagramming

Testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position