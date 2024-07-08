Senior Backend Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 8, 2024

Lead application lifecycle management, design efficient architectures, optimize performance, and implement best practices. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, mentor junior developers, and ensure high-quality, maintainable systems. Take ownership of projects and drive successful completion.
Minimum education (desirable):
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering (or similar)

Minimum applicable experience (years):
5 years working experience

Required nature of experience:
Software development

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

  • API’s

    • HTTP
    • Microservices
    • CORS
    • Authentication
    • Logging
    • RESTful

  • Databases

    • Analyzing query performance
    • Writing queries
    • Designing db schemas
    • Creating indexes
    • SQL

  • Development

    • Multiprocessing (threading/synchronization/locks)
    • Git
    • Programming
    • CI/CD
    • Docker
    • Golang
    • Queues

  • Debugging

    • Debug across multiple interconnected systems
    • Distributed tracing
    • Debug using application logs
    • Web browser console
    • Postman

  • Testing

    • Performance Testing
    • Mocking
    • Integration Testing
    • Unit testing

  • Cloud

    • Lambda
    • CloudFront
    • ECS
    • Backups
    • EC2
    • S3
    • AWS/ Azure

  • Networking

    • DNS
    • Networking – IPs, ports, subnets

  • Other

    • Experience with JavaScript / TypeScript
    • HTML

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

  • Databases

    • NoSQL

Desired Skills:

  • Backend Developer
  • Developement
  • Senior Developer
  • Golang
  • Git
  • PRagramming
  • Testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Annual Bonus

