Senior Backend Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Lead application lifecycle management, design efficient architectures, optimize performance, and implement best practices. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, mentor junior developers, and ensure high-quality, maintainable systems. Take ownership of projects and drive successful completion.
Minimum education (desirable):
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering (or similar)
Minimum applicable experience (years):
5 years working experience
Required nature of experience:
Software development
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- API’s
- HTTP
- Microservices
- CORS
- Authentication
- Logging
- RESTful
- Databases
- Analyzing query performance
- Writing queries
- Designing db schemas
- Creating indexes
- SQL
- Development
- Multiprocessing (threading/synchronization/locks)
- Git
- Programming
- CI/CD
- Docker
- Golang
- Queues
- Debugging
- Debug across multiple interconnected systems
- Distributed tracing
- Debug using application logs
- Web browser console
- Postman
- Testing
- Performance Testing
- Mocking
- Integration Testing
- Unit testing
- Cloud
- Lambda
- CloudFront
- ECS
- Backups
- EC2
- S3
- AWS/ Azure
- Networking
- DNS
- Networking – IPs, ports, subnets
- Other
- Experience with JavaScript / TypeScript
- HTML
Skills and Knowledge (desirable):
- Databases
- NoSQL
Desired Skills:
- Backend Developer
- Developement
- Senior Developer
- Golang
- Git
- PRagramming
- Testing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Bonus