Senior Business Analyst

Jul 8, 2024

  • Senior Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division

  • Develop human, organisational, and value stream aspects of business processes and their transformation.

  • Design, test, implement, maintain, and enhance automated business processes.
  • Continuously optimise the automated business processes.
  • Document organisational alignment requirements between people, processes, and IT.
  • Design the organisation’s hierarchy of business process for re-usability across multiple organisational divisions and applications.
  • Lead the execution of building and sustaining a process-managed organisation.
  • Obtain and gain consensus from internal constituents around new concepts.
  • Identify business performance and incentive metrics.
  • Lead, manage, and develop the human capital of the unit.
  • Ensure sound financial management.

Desired Skills:

  • business processes modelling
  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Testing
  • integrating enterprise workflow

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Government agency founded in 1926

