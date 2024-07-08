-
Senior Business Analyst in the Chief Operating Officer’s Division
Develop human, organisational, and value stream aspects of business processes and their transformation.
- Design, test, implement, maintain, and enhance automated business processes.
- Continuously optimise the automated business processes.
- Document organisational alignment requirements between people, processes, and IT.
- Design the organisation’s hierarchy of business process for re-usability across multiple organisational divisions and applications.
- Lead the execution of building and sustaining a process-managed organisation.
- Obtain and gain consensus from internal constituents around new concepts.
- Identify business performance and incentive metrics.
- Lead, manage, and develop the human capital of the unit.
- Ensure sound financial management.
Desired Skills:
- business processes modelling
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Testing
- integrating enterprise workflow
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Government agency founded in 1926