Senior Support Engineer (VMware) (CPT) (EE)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE virtualisation infrastructure support as your technical expertise as a Senior Support Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will serve as the VMware Support Specialist while providing proactive analysis of system health with in-depth reporting and assisting 2nd Line Support Engineers with escalations. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 with VCTA-DCV 2024 and 10+ years’ experience supporting Datacentre software in a senior position. Your tech tools should also include vSphere, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Linux KVM, Veeam, vRealize Operations and SRM with: Storage Replication, vVols, vRep.

DUTIES:

VMware Support Specialist.

Proactive analysis of system health with in-depth reporting.

Preventative maintenance.

Architect new solutions.

Assist with escalations from 2nd Line Support Engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12.

VCTA-DCV 2024.

At least 10 + years’ experience supporting Datacentre software in a senior position.

Technologies include (but not limited to) – Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Linux KVM SRM with: Storage Replication, vVols, vRep vRealize Operations Veeam backup and replication



ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Able to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

COMMENTS:

