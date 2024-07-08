Software Quality Engineer

Exceptional growth opportunity in Cape Town!

As an Software Engineer for enhance, your focus will be to review and implement while working on complex projects.

You are expected to be involved in activities ranging from Test preparation and planning, support the junior members in the team as well as review and guide members on their test coverage.

You are also expected to help with test completion review and improvement, as well as help refine the current testing baseline and knowledge base of the department.

You will be conducting test execution, preparing software test environments as well as troubleshooting simple to medium projects.

4 years of relevant Technical Testing experience

Must have a very good understanding of the SDLC

Excellent problem solving and fault finding skills are required

Automation background is a very big plus

background is a very big plus Experience in creating Unit Test is also a very big advantage

