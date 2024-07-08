Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or relevant diploma

ISTQB Certification

3+ years software testing experience

Experience on test management tools

Exposure to an agile working environment – Scrum, XP, TDD, Kanban, SAFe

Experience in writing MongoDB, Oracle, and MS SQL queries will be advantageous

API testing – Postman, JMeter or any API testing tool

Insurance industry experience advantageous

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

