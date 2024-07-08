Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for an experienced Test Analyst to join our team. You’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.

Strong Analysis skills.

Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).

UAT Testing.

Mobile testing (bonus).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Insurance experience is a huge benefit.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB



Your Expertise:

Years experience: 5 +.

End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud-based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform.

Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing.

Take business requirements and turn them into test cases.

Agile environment.

Jira is being used.

UAT Testing

API experience (Postman or SOAP UI).

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position