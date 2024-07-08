Test Automation Engineer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Test Automation Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or relevant diploma

ISTQB Certification

3+ years of experience in Selenium including DB and API automation testing

Java or other OOP languages

Experience in writing MS SQL, Oracle, and MongoDB shell queries will be advantageous

Test Management tools

Understanding of Solutions Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Jenkins

Insurance industry experience advantageous

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Selenium

DB

API

Automation Testing

Java

OOP Languages

MS SQL

Oracle

MongoDB

SDLC

Jenkins

Learn more/Apply for this position