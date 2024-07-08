Test Automation Engineer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Test Automation Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or relevant diploma
- ISTQB Certification
- 3+ years of experience in Selenium including DB and API automation testing
- Java or other OOP languages
- Experience in writing MS SQL, Oracle, and MongoDB shell queries will be advantageous
- Test Management tools
- Understanding of Solutions Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Jenkins
- Insurance industry experience advantageous
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
