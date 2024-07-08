Web Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

What you will be doing:

Develop the website / ecommerce platform using Agile methods, ensuring a seamless user experience from start to finish.

Integrate ecommerce features, payment gateways, and user accounts smoothly and efficiently.

Focus on delivering a high-quality user experience through thorough testing and debugging processes.

Support and maintain the website / ecommerce platform to keep operations running smoothly.

Manage DevOps and infrastructure deployment with a focus on reliability and efficiency.

Collaborate closely with the design team to create intuitive UX/UI designs that enhance user satisfaction.

Design and document architecture and infrastructure effectively to support future growth.

Mentor team members, communicate technical needs clearly, and stay informed about industry trends for continuous improvement.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

Demonstrated portfolio of successful website and ecommerce platform projects.

Minimum 5 years as a web developer, specialising in ecommerce.

Experience developing ecommerce and websites from scratch for medium to large enterprises, including architecture design and third-party provider selection.

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and relevant programming languages such as PHP.

Familiarity with CMS and web analytics tools such as WordPress, Shopify and Magento.

Knowledge of SEO best practices and UX/UI design principles.

Agile development experience.

Background in education, edtech, or publishing industries preferred; entrepreneurial or blogging experience a plus.

Job ID:

J104538

